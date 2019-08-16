<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has condemned the attack on workers of the agency, who were on sanitation duties in the state.

Obuah, in a statement by his media aide, Jerry Needam, said the officials were attacked on August 14 at Rumuodomaya-Port Harcourt, headquarters of Obio/Akpor Local Government, after they accosted some Hausa boys dumping refuse on the road in daylight, in violation of the dumping hours of 6 pm to 12 midnight.

The statement reads: “When the Hausa boys were accosted by the officials for dumping refuse indiscriminately outside the stipulated dumping hours, rather than show remorse for their action, they resorted to fighting them, vandalising their truck, brandishing weapons and injuring one of them who was rushed to hospital and where he is receiving treatment.

“The attack came as a shock, considering that it happened a day after I felicitated with Muslim faithful on Sallah celebration, urging them to support the agency by keeping their surroundings clean and respecting sanitation laws.

“The attack is provocative, unwarranted and despicable. I call on the people to continue to cooperate with RIWAMA officials. Policemen should also bring the perpetrators to book.”

Obuah urged leaders of the Hausa community to caution their members against lawless acts, stressing that RIWAMA officials provide highly-essential service to the people, and they should be encouraged, rather than attacked.