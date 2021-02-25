



The Police Command in Abia has killed four suspects and arrested eight others over the attack on the Abayi Police Station in the early hours of Tuesday in Abia.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the command has also recovered arms and ammunition from the hoodlums, suspected to have carried out the unprovoked attack on the Police Station.

Mba said the suspected attackers, numbering about 200, armed with AK47 rifles and matchetes, invaded the station and set part of it ablaze with the aid of petrol bombs and other explosives.

He said the attack led to the death of two officers, Mr Vincent Gonze, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, and Mr Emmanuel Okoronkwo, a Sergeant.





Mba said the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased officers.

He said the I-G had warned that dire consequences await any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engages in an unwarranted attack on any public property.

He said all Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the various commands had been directed to employ all legally permissible measures to protect lives and property.

Mba said investigations are ongoing and added that perpetrators of the unwholesome incident would be prosecuted in due course.

He called on proprietors of medical facilities in and around Abia to report any person(s) found seeking medical treatment as a result of bullet wounds and other related injuries to the nearest police station.