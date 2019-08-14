<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law of former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, was on Wednesday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

Also, Uyiekpen Osagie-Giwa, said to be Atiku’s lawyer, was separately arraigned for allegedly laundering $2m, in connection with the polls.

Atiku contested against President Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Both Babalele and Osagie-Giwa were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned till Thursday to take their bail applications. The judge ordered that they be returned to the EFCC custody.