Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has accused the All Progressives Congress administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of neglecting education.

He said the neglect has contributed to the “high level” of poverty and insecurity in the country.

Atiku, who spoke at the 14th Founders Day celebration of the American University of Nigeria on Saturday in Yola, said over the past four years, the neglect of education could only be discovered through the national budgets for the sector.

Atiku spoke on the theme, ‘Education: A Pathway to Exit the Dubious Record of Being the World Headquarters for Extreme Poverty.”

He observed that the main reason why the Buhari administration had been unable to grow the economy and plunged the nation into recession as soon as it took office was because it failed to give investments in education priority.

Atiku said, “The reason why we have insecurity is because we have poverty, and the reason why we have poverty is because we have illiteracy.

“It is a cycle that we can only break by educating our people.

“For the past four years, our education budgets have demonstrated the fact that developing the minds of our people has not been our priority.”