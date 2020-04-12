<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday said the nation will sure defeat the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Atiku, in his Easter Message to Christians, wished them happy celebration, but assured them that the nation would fly above Coronavirus.

He said after defeating Coronavirus, Nigerians must not aim to return to normal, but profit from their experiences, and return to better than normal.

Atiku said Nigerians must return to increased patriotism, increased productivity, increased victory against common challenges, and increased Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.





In his words: “I wish all Nigerians, and Christians around the world, a happy #Easter. I have strong faith in God that Nigeria will rise and defeat this scourge and together we will bid farewell to #COVID19.

“However, we must not aim to return to normal. We must profit from our experiences, and return to better than normal. We must return to increased patriotism, increased productivity, increased victory against our common challenges, and increased Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress,” he said.