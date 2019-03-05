



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo for his contributions to Nigeria as a whole.

Atiku, while celebrating with Obasanjo as he clocks 82 today, described the ex-president as the “only living Nigerian that has given much to Nigeria”.

According to him, Obasanjo has given so much to Nigeria in “peacetime and at war”.

The former Vice President, on his Twitter page, wrote: “On his very happy 82nd birthday to you, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. No living Nigerian has given as much to Nigeria in peacetime and in war as you have.

“May almighty God grant you many more years in good health and continued service to Nigeria and the world at large.”

Recall that the former president had before the presidential election made a U-turn and endorsed Atiku Abubakar whom he earlier accused and condemned over corruption claims.

Obasanjo has, however, remained silent since the presidential result was announced with President Muhammadu Buhari re-elected.