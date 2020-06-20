



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has eulogiesed the Lamido of Adamawa, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, as he celebrates 10th anniversary of ascension to the throne.

In a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja, Abubakar described the traditional ruler as a fountain of inspiration to his people and others.

He also described the Lamido as a remarkable and knowledgeable traditional ruler who had earned the respect of many because of his unifying vision.

“Barkindo has proved himself capable of stepping into the shoes of his late father.

“Ever since his appointment and installation as the Lamido of Adamawa 10 years ago, I have followed his leadership style.





“I am impressed to say without any fear of contradictions that the Lamido has proven himself capable of this heavy responsibility, especially in a diverse state like Adamawa,” he said.

The former vice president added that the royal father was a modern traditional ruler with a forward-looking outlook on life and society.

“I wish to note that his exemplary leadership in public service has had an outstanding impact.

“I am proud to be one of his traditional title holders because I believe in his vision for the progress of our people and the country.

“As the Lamido celebrates his 10th anniversary on the throne, I extend to him my warmest best wishes and regards.”

Abubakar prayed God to grant the traditional ruler good health and long life.