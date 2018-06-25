Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has donated the sum of N10 million to the victims of windstorm that wreaked havoc in Bauchi recently.

No fewer than eight people were killed, while properties worth hundreds of millions of naira were destroyed in the windstorm that occurred in some parts of Bauchi metropolis on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Atiku announced the donation when he visited the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Suleiman Adamu, in his palace on Monday to commiserate with the people and government of the state over the recent disaster.

He said that he had planned to visit the state twice during the death of Senator Ali Wakili and the 40th anniversary of the Emir of Ningi, but to no avail.

He stated that his visit to commiserate with the people of Bauchi was almost truncated because he had problem with the plane that was to bring him.

“I am happy that I am able to make the visit today to Bauchi because I am determined to come here to sympathise with you over the havoc.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the dead and those who lost their properties. I came with N10 million for the victims and I pray to God to forestall such occurrence in the future,” he said.

In his response, the Emir thanked Atiku for the visit, saying that the gesture was a demonstration of his love for the people of the state.

The traditional ruler stated that even though the former vice-president was unable to come on the two previous occasions that he had planned to visit the state, the Emirate always received his goodwill messages.

He said: “We deeply appreciate your support and love of the people of Bauchi. All we can say is that the windstorm and the fire that engulfed the market in Azare are trials from God and we pray that such will not happen again.”

The monarch then assured the former vice-president that the money will get to the victims through the committee set up by the state government.

In his vote of thanks, the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Hamza Akoshi Akuyam, thanked Atiku and members of his entourage for the visit, saying the gesture was timely.

The former vice-president and his entourage also proceeded to Azare to commiserate with the people over the fire incident that destroyed over 1,000 shops in Azare market.

Less than 24 hours after the windstorm incident, fire gutted over 3/4 of Katagum Azare market which is the second largest city after Bauchi. The fire burnt over 1,000 shops in the market.