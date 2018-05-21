Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied visiting a former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, in prison.

There were news reports earlier that the former vice president was among dignitaries that visited Sen. Jang, being held in a Plateau prison.

In a statement by his office, on Monday morning, Atiku Abubakar denied visiting Jang in prison.

The statement read, “It has come to our notice that there is a report in a section of the media purporting that His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, visited former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, in Jos Prison.

“That report, as it relates to the former Vice President, is in its entirety false and mere fabrication.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar has been in Yola, Adamawa State since Thursday for the activities of the 10th Commencement Ceremony and Presidential Inauguration of American University of Nigeria, Yola.

“The Waziri Adamawa on Thursday attended the Honours Society event of the university.

“On Friday, Atiku Abubakar joined the Yola Ummah at the first Juma’at prayer of this year’s Ramadan at the Yola Central Mosque and later graced the Graduation Awards Ceremony of AUN.

“On Saturday, Atiku Abubakar attended the 10th graduation ceremony of AUN which was widely reported in the media.

“The former Vice President arrived in Yola International Airport in the morning of Thursday, 17th May and still remains in Yola till today.

“Therefore, he was not, and could not have been in Jos as being claimed in a section of the media.”