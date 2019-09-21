<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday explained why he’s heading to the Supreme Court, to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that shortly after the presidential election tribunal judgment, Atiku and his party, the PDP stated that they are going to the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.

Atiku, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, expressed his gratitude to Nigerians for their support since he started the journey of the presidential race.

He said: “Nothing good comes easy, and hard as the task to rid Nigeria from the forces of fascism, and be an instrument for the full restoration of the rule of law and democracy in Nigeria is, your support makes the struggle worthwhile.

“I owe so much to this great land of Nigeria that took me from the streets of Jada, where I sold firewood, to the heights I have attained, by God’s benevolence, in the civil service, in corporate Nigeria, and in public service.

“If I do not play my part in making it possible for other orphaned children, indigent youths and the less privileged, to replicate and even surpass my path to significance, I would have failed my Maker. If I do not ensure that the ladder I climbed remains accessible to those at the bottom, middle and top tiers of society, I would not have fulfilled my purpose.

“And only by ensuring that democracy is not just done, but seen to be done, can Nigeria and Nigerians have a sense that this our dear land is indeed a land where unity, faith, peace and progress reside.

“It is for this and other patriotic reasons, that I am pursuing this judicial route: To ensure that the votes of Nigerians count and are counted.”

He lamented that those “who do not want this as Nigeria’s reality, will use every trick in the book to undermine, discourage, misinform and mislead, but with God’s help and the support of Nigerians, we will ensure that Nigeria makes a course correction away from tyranny and towards democracy.”

Meanwhile, the PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan congratulated Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and his Taraba State Counterpart, Governor Darius Ishaku, for their respective victories at the governorship election petitions tribunal.

The party also hailed the upholding of the elections of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State by the governorship elections petition tribunals in the two states.

The party described the upholding of the elections of the governors as triumph of the collective will and aspirations of the people of the states as amply expressed in the March governorship elections.

The party said that the spontaneous jubilations that greeted the verdict across the states are resounding testimonies of the legitimacy and acceptance of the leadership of the governors, unarguably because of their exceptional commitments in repositioning and empowering their states along critical sectors of life.