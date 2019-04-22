<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria vice president Atiku Abubakar Monday told the United Kingdom (UK) that the recent killings in Kaduna were not a true reflection of the country’s character but works of criminals.

“I want the government and people of the United Kingdom to know that these atrocious actions do not reflect Nigeria’s national character,” Atiku said in a statement while reacting to the death of a British aid worker Faye Mooney who was killed in an attack on Kajuru village in Kaduna State.

Mooney’s Nigerian boyfriend Mathew Oguche was also killed by kidnappers.

“I condemn the killing of British aid worker, Faye Mooney, and her Nigerian partner, Mathew Oguche, two days ago in Kaduna State. Several other Nigerians were kidnapped during the episode.”

Mooney, a 29-year-old British aid worker was killed by kidnappers along with Nigerian boyfriend Oguche during Friday evening’s attack in which three other people were abducted.

“We received information through DPO Kajuru that at about 2340hrs, some suspected kidnappers, armed with dangerous weapons, gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru Local Government Area shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead two persons, including an expatriate lady and took away three others,” Kaduna State police spokesman Yakubu Sabo, said in a statement while confirming the incident.

However, Atiku, a former Nigerian vice president between 1999 till 2007, said: “Nigeria (must be) safe for Nigerians and foreigners.”

“Nobody’s life is worth taking to advance a religious, political or criminal cause,” Atiku said.

He urged the Nigerian government to crack down on the culprits of the attacks and stop the killings else it loses international friends, partners and investors.

“Nigeria must once again become synonymous with peace, progress and prosperity. This can only happen when crime and punishment are a natural cause and effect,” Atiku said.

Atiku explained that “as long as there is impunity, our nation will lack unity and security. Impunity must end and must end in earnest. These crimes continue to reoccur because previous killings have not been met with justice.”