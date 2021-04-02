



Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has admonished the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to restore the glory of the anti-graft agency by changing its public perception as a political tool of the government in power.

He also advised Bawa to learn from the mistakes of his predecessors even as he reminded him that his success will inevitably be determined by Nigerians and not by the government of the day and the ruling party.

Atiku, who is the Wazirin Adamawa, stated this while expressing solidarity with High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of Daar Communications Plc, over his Thursday’s acquittal by the Court of Appeal in connection with the alleged N2.1billion money laundering charges brought against him by the EFCC.

Reacting to the development in a statement in Abuja through his media office on Friday, Atiku said he was elated with the outcome of the trial because it revealed the truth about the lopsided nature of the anti-corruption policy of the Buhari administration.

According to him, “the entire anti-corruption trials appear to be focused on opposition politicians, thereby casting doubts on the credibility of the anti-graft agency.”





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, recalled that during the 2019 presidential election, the EFCC focused its time and resources on harassing and arraigning aides of opposition politicians, while it was indifferent to how members of the ruling party were financing their campaigns.

Atiku noted that even members of the international community are now coming to terms with the reality that the anti-corruption crusade was not impartial, and that the government was using the anti-corruption campaign to contrive charges against those they want to use to advance certain political objectives.

Atiku said he was impressed with the appointment of Abdul Rasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman, but advised him to learn from the mistakes of his predecessors.

“As a young man of great intellect and confidence, I’m confident that you are up to the task. You must be ready to restore the glory of the EFCC by changing its public perception as a political tool of the government in power. Let your conscience and history judge you. But you can only do so if you resist external manipulation. May Allah guide you aright,” Atiku added