Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari, whom he described as a loyal aide.

Reacting to the death in a statement by the Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, the former vice president said, “I have received the death of your Chief of Staff with profound grief and sorrow, and I convey to you my deepest and heartfelt sympathies at this sombre moment.”

The former Vice President said that the death of the Chief of Staff should galvanise Nigerians to support efforts to contain this deadly virus in Nigeria.





According to Atiku, death is inevitable and every living being will ultimately experience this terminal stage of life.

He also reminded Nigerians that the coronavirus pandemic is a reality and it respects no political and social boundaries.

His words: “Mr President, my heart and prayers are with you at this emotionally challenging moment as you come to terms with the death of your dedicated Chief of Staff. We are bound by common humanity and I, therefore, feel and share your grief at this moment.”