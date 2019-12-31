PDP Presidential candidate and main opposition leader Atiku Abubakar (C) leaves the polling station with his wife Amina Titilayo Atiku-Abubakar (R) after casting their votes at Agiya polling station in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria on February 23, 2019, as voting commenced in the presidential election. – Nigerians began voting for a new president on February 23 after a week-long delay that has raised political tempers, sparked conspiracy claims and stoked fears of violence. Some 120,000 polling stations began opening from 0700 GMT, although there were indications of a delay in the delivery of some materials and deployment of staff, AFP reporters said. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)
A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, said the outgoing year was not a successful year for Nigerians.

He also said in a statement that Nigerians faced great insecurity, unemployment, economic hardship and other challenges in 2019.

Atiku, who is the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, called for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders to get Nigeria out of its current challenges.

He said, “I do not share the sentiment when some people claim that 2019 was a successful year for Nigerians. Such sentiments are reductionist and do the harm of making us have a false sense of victory.

“The bitter truth is that Nigeria is still in the throes of economic instability, with more people losing jobs and the attendant outcome of more children being out of school and more families having a hard time in accessing basic needs of life.”

