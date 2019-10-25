<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 57 additional athletes have registered to participate in the forthcoming Coal City International Half Marathon holding in Enugu.

Nzube Ndiokwelu, the event’s Race Director, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

NAN reports that nine days ago, the total number of athletes that had registered for the event tagged, “Coal City 2019” stood at 3,345.

The latest registrants bring the total number of athletes intending to participate in the marathon to 3,402.

Ndiokwelu further disclosed that additional seven foreign athletes, who were mostly from Ethiopia had also joined the competition, bringing the total number of foreign athletes to 37.

He gave the names of some of the foreign athletes expected at the marathon to include, Ahmed Mohamadali Aman, Tadesse Terefe, Mengesha Seyfu and Nefise Lechebo.

The race director said that all the international athletes so far registered for the event were Africans.

Ndiokwelu urged interested athletes to access the event’s website www.coalcitymarathon.com for registration.

“The 2019 edition is already promising to attract more participants, the number of local and international athletes so far registered have surpassed that of 2018.

“We need more athletes to get involved, especially from the local scene, they should join in this competition,” he said.

He said the marathon had a special category with monetary attachment, saying, “ this is to encourage local athletes and to add local flavor.”

Newsmen recalls that the Enugu State Government had earlier approved the 2019 edition of Coal City International Half Marathon to hold within Enugu metropolis on Nov. 23.