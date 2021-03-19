



The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, says it will unbundle its computer science academic programmes into different degree awarding departments.

Prof. Muhammadu Abdulaziz, the Vice Chancellor of the university, made this known while presenting laptop computers to some staff of department of Mathematical Sciences in Bauchi on Friday.

He explained that the objective of splitting the computer science department was to create and expand room for specialisation, considering the ever expanding new areas in the subject.

He added that the need to unbundle was imperative as the initiative would impact positively on the institution and Nigerian economy by producing competent professionals.

According to him, the initiative would add value to the national drive on creativity, productivity and innovative sciences by making their graduates inventive and independent in terms of Information and Communication Technology.

The vice chancellor explained that the proposed new academic courses were Software Engineering, Information System and Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, and Cybersecurity and Digital Forensic.





“All the above courses will be offered at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels as from the next academic session,” he said.He noted that the university has recently introduced and approved establishment of four specialised courses to tackle the trend of Cybersecurity and Cybercrimes.

In a related development, the university’s Directorate of Basic and Remedial Studies has completed arrangements to go digital in line with current global trend.

Prof. Hammah Sabo, the Academic Head of the Directorate, who used the occasion to announced the plan, said the directorate has in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has established a well equipped digital e-library in the university.

He explained that the library was equipped with the no fewer than 45 computers, saying we will soon begin JAMB Computer Based Test (CBT) to prepare potential matriculation examination candidates.

He added that the directorate has also commenced an Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination programme IJMBE, saying it is an Ahmadu Bello University programme which prepare students for direct entry into the university.

“IJMBE was fully supervised and graded by the ABU and students who scores reasonable points easily gets admission into any university of their choice,” he said.