Students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi have expressed concern about a windstorm that affected its central library.‎

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the library at the Gubi campus of the institution was among the 26 buildings affected by windstorm in Bauchi recently.‎

Asiya Kabir, a student of Biological Science in the university, told NAN that the library was damaged by the windstorm. ‎

Kabir said: “The Central Library is damaged and I start studying in the hostel, there are distractions and return to the library in its situation.‎

“It is much easier to be productive in an environment that foster industriousness.

“So, a school without a comfortable library is frustrating.”

She appealed to the university’s authority to renovate the library quickly to enable students to enjoy reading.

Another student, Aliyu Mohammed, said students made use of the library frequently, especially during the examination period.‎

“What would have been considered a suitable place for learning is destroyed and that is forcing students to study in their rooms which are quite difficult,” Mohammed said.

Other students also called on the university’s management to do the needful by fixing the library to facilitate efficient learning.

But Prof. Saminu Ibrahim, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, appealed to the Federal Government to come to the aid of the university by rebuilding and renovating the library.

Ibrahim noted that recent windstorm in the area affected the library and other 25 buildings on the campus.

He said: “It needs to be fixed for the purpose for which the university was set up to be achieved.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the Federal Government to come up with relief measures.‎

“Specifically, the Central Library of the university is of great importance which stores all the information and research work.

“We cannot repair it from our lean resource, that is why we are seeking government intervention.”