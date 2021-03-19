



The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has matriculated 7,158 students for the 2019/2020 and 2020 /2021 academic session.

Speaking during the matriculation of the students yesterday at the Yelwa campus, the Vice Chancellor of the ATBU, Professor Muhammad Ahmad Abdullazeez, said that due to limited facilities, the university could not admit everybody.

Abdullazeez explained that it was the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the delay in matriculating the 2019 intake.

He said: “The times are challenging, humanity is faced with new challenges. COVID-19 is real. Here in ATBU, we are responding to the pandemic in ways that are in line with the established protocols of the government.





“We insist on face masks, washing of hands, use of hand sanitisers and social distancing. I implore you all to obey these protocols knowing that they are for our own good. Non-compliance may deny you access to certain places and facilities on campus. We are also mindful of your security that Bauchi State is one of the most peaceful state in the country and does not permit us to be lax on matters of security.”

The vice chancellor advised the new students to familiarise themselves with the rules and regulations of the university and urged them to pay attention to the orientation programme.

He warned that the ATBU has zero tolerance for cultism, examination misconduct, all forms of criminality as well as anti-social behaviors.

“The good conducts of those before you and their exploits in the world of work have cast this institution in a very good light and we are jealous in defending it for the next generation of students. All strange faces and movements must be promptly reported to the security department. Remember a ‘stitch in time saves nine.’” he added.