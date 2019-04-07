<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governing Council of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, has approved the appointment of Prof. Mohammed Abdulazeez as the new Vice Chancellor of the university.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Council and Registrar of the University, Dr Ahmed Hassan, in Bauchi on Saturday, said the new vice chancellor was confirmed by the Council’s 26th Special meeting, based on the recommendation of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board of the University.

It said Abdulazeez emerged first to beat two other contestants for the post.

The statement added that the tenure of the new Vice Chancellor will be for a period of five years beginning from April 26, 2019 in accordance with Universities Miscellaneous Provisions Amendment Act, 2003.

According to the statement, until his appointment, Abdulazeez was the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the University and he is a Professor of Physics.