The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kano State Zone, has called on the Nigerian government to declare a five-year state of emergency in the education sector.

The ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Prof Mahmoud Lawan, made the position known in an interview with the media on Friday.

He said the union also wanted the allocation of 26 per cent of federal and state governments’ budget to education.

“The zone firmly believed that the way out of this crisis is for the Federal Government to implement all outstanding provisions in the Feb. 7, 2019, FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action.

“Conclude the Negotiation of the 2009 Agreement within six weeks; constitute a Visitation Panels to all federal universities and the outcomes be fully implemented,” Lawan said.





He urged the government to accept the ASUU’s University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) for a more robust system of human resource management.

On the situation at Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil, Lawan urged university management and the Kano Government to urgently address the contending issues.

On Kaduna State University (KASU), Lawan said the union is fully aware of the antics of KASU management to intimidate the leadership of ASUU in the institution.

Lawan stated that ASUU zonal and the national leadership were behind the KASU chapter and would protect their members from suppression.