The Academic Staff Union of Universities has called for the immediate payment of 10 months’ outstanding salaries to its members at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho.

This call is contained in a statement issued by the ASUU Kano zone, signed by its Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Mahmud Lawan and made available to newsmen in Kano on Friday.

In the statement, the union also called for the immediate payment of full outstanding promotion arrears of its members at the university.

“The ASUU Kano zone comprising ABU, BUK, Kaduna State University, KUST Wudil, Federal University Dutse, Yusuf Maitama-Sule University, Kano and Sule Lamido University, Kafin-Hausa, met at BUK, on Thursday, August 8.

“The meeting reviewed extensively the unfortunate situations at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho.

“The university is owing members of staff 10 months’ salary and promotion arrears for 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016 and 2016/2017.

“And there is no evidence of any infrastructure development on the LAUTECH campus since the inception of the present governments in Osun and Oyo States,” the union said.

The union attributed the crisis in LAUTECH to the joint ownership of the university by the two states and the refusal by their governments to cede the university to only one state.

“This is undermining the quality of education in the university as well as threatening its corporate existence, as all efforts by concerned stakeholders, including the National Universities Commission, to settle the ownership problem failed,” it said.

The statement condemned in strongest terms, the persistent refusal and failure of the two owner states to resolve the ownership issue of the institution.

The union, therefore, called on well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the two state governments and the university authority to immediately address the lingering issues for peace and tranquility to prevail in the institution.

“ASUU hereby calls on parents, workers and the Civil Society Organisations as well as all concerned Nigerians to call on the governors of the owner states to wake up to their responsibilities to the university,” the union added.