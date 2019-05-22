<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has asked Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and the Governor-elect of Oyo state, Mr. Seyi Makinde, to declare a state of emergency on Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

The Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Dr Ade Adejumo and Chairman of the LAUTECH chapter of the Union, Dr Biodun Olaniran, stated this while speaking with journalists on Wednesday.

The ASUU chiefs noted that it was not enough to make LAUTECH a campaign issue and not attend to the problems bedevilling the state institution after the polls.

The duo asked the outgoing government not to politicise raising subvention to 100 per cent but also pay all outstanding debts owed tertiary institutions before leaving the office.

The ASUU leaders also called on the incoming governor Makinde and Governor Oyetola to inject funds into the jointly run institution to avoid crisis.

“It is not too much for Oyo and Osun governments to declare a state of emergency on LAUTECH. it is not enough to make it a campaign issue during the elections in both states. If Ajimobi wants to raise subvention in tertiary institutions, he knows how much he is owing to these institutions.

“He should go and settle the debt he owes the schools since he is busy awarding contracts left, right and centre. We are being owed 10 months salary and most of our demands are yet to be met. Imagine LAUTECH does not have what he can claim as a condition of service for workers?”.