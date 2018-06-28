The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has told the Federal Government to urgently review the security architecture of the country to reassure the populace on the safety of their lives and property.

The National President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

He spoke against the backdrop of the latest killings by suspected herdsmen in Plateau, where some 200 people were massacred on June 24.

Other states in North Central Nigeria, including Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Kaduna and Adamawa have suffered similar bloodletting in recent times with scores of people losing their lives.

According to Ogunyemi, the incessant killings are giving Nigerians cause for concern and getting them increasingly worried over the future of the country.

“We are alarmed at the spate of insecurity in the country, going by what has just happened in Jos. This country has become increasingly unsafe.

“Do not forget that where there is no safety and peace, there is equally no development.

“Now, having said this, we all know that education remains the backbone upon which every other sector thrives.

“We are of the believe therefore, that the general insecurity in the country is already affecting the quality of education as well as the quality of lives of Nigerians and therefore, needs urgent intervention.”

The ASUU chief lamented that Nigerians were no longer moving freely by way of going about their businesses, particularly in the volatile states.

He noted that there were no meaningful teaching and learning activities in the troubled states and that schools in the states had become highly unsafe.

“Our members can no longer move freely to some parts of the country to carry out their primary mandates such as researchers because of insecurity.

“We are afraid that unless something is done very fast, educational development may be adversely affected.”

Ogunyemi noted that the sooner the killings in the country, especially in Benue, Plateau and other parts of the country were stopped, the better for national development.

“The Federal Government must as a matter of urgency deploy all measures to arrest this unfortunate situation to re-assure Nigerians of their safety and freedom to live and work in any part of the country.

“Our members are increasingly getting worried and concerned that it appears government is not doing enough to tackle the situation head-long the way it should to restore peace.

“We want government to hold an emergency meeting with all the critical security stakeholders, to review the security architecture of the country and come up with a lasting solution.

“I want to state that by next week, ASUU is going to issue a comprehensive state of the nation statement,” he said.