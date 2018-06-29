The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has told the Federal Government to urgently review the country’s security architecture to reassure the populace of the safety of their lives and properties.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU National President, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

He spoke against the backdrop of the latest killings by suspected herdsmen in Plateau, where over 200 people were massacred on June 24.

Other states in North Central Nigeria, including Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Kaduna and Adamawa, had suffered similar killings in recent times.

Ogunyemi said the incessant killings had been giving Nigerians cause for concern and getting them increasingly worried over the country’s future.

“We are alarmed at the spate of insecurity in the country, going by what has just happened in Jos. This country has become increasingly unsafe. Do not forget that where there is no safety and peace, there is equally no development.

“Now, having said this, we all know that education remains the backbone upon which every other sector thrives.

“We are of the belief, therefore, that the general insecurity in the country is already affecting the quality of education as well as the quality of lives of Nigerians and therefore, needs urgent intervention.”

The ASUU chief lamented that Nigerians were no longer moving freely by way of going about their businesses, particularly in the volatile states.