<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has taken its rejection of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) being initiated by the Federal Government to the Senate.

ASUU, led by its President Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, told the Senate that the scheme was nothing but a scam and that forcing ASUU members into the system would destroy the education system in the country.

Ogunyemi, who addressed the leadership of the red chamber said the IPPIS as currently structured, was a violation of the university autonomy as enshrined in Section 2AA of the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act 2003.

He also said that forcing the university lecturers to get captured in the payroll system would take away the powers of the governing councils of the various universities and would automatically discourage the lecturers from performing at optimal levels because they would be short-changed with the system.

He said, “It is noteworthy that, contrary to the law expressly backing the governing councils of each federal university to exercise full control over the finances of the universities, IPPIS lacks constitutional backing.

“It is not supported by any Act of the National Assembly. The proposed forceful enrolment of staff of universities in the IPPIS will amount to subjecting the universities to the direction and control of Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

“This is in respect of the payment of staff remuneration, salaries, wages, allowances, etc. The OAGF has no constitutional or legal backing to so direct the affairs of universities, the latter being creations of statutes via the Acts establishing the universities.

“This is also the case with the OAGF, with payments made to the staff of the federal universities through IPPIS. Neither the constitution nor any Act of the National Assembly confers such powers on the OAGF.

“The OAGF has been very clear about the status of IPPIS, that it is a policy of government, backed by a Presidential directive.

“This statement reinforces the position of ASUU on IPPIS that IPPIS is not backed by law and cannot therefore, be used in whatever guise or circumstance to override laws and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Allowing the implementation of IPPIS in the university system would be tantamount to the OAGF committing grave illegality, which would lead to anarchy within the system.

“Technically speaking, IPPlS is a scam; It creates more problems than it resolves to buttress. The AGF claims that the goal of IPPIS is to engender transparency, accountability and probity in government expenditure.”