The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called for the immediate downward review of high tuition fees being paid at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

Mr Theophilus Lagi, the ASUU Abuja Zone Coordinator, made the call while addressing newsmen in Gwagwalada, Abuja on Monday.

LAUTECH is co-owned by both Oyo and Osun State Governments.

Lagi said that the institution had, in recent times, been tied with crisis over default to pay subvention and 10 months outstanding promotion areas to ASUU members.

He described the amount being paid as tuition fees in LAUTECH as alarming adding that it was not in the interest of both the students and parents.

“It is unfortunate that a public University like LAUTECH depends on funds from IGR largely from high tuition fees and other hidden and indiscriminate charges.

“One of the fundamental problems in the University is funding, since 2013 there has been total neglect in terms of funding by Oyo and Osun State Governments.

“We shall continue to resist any attempt to jeopardise the educational development of Nigerian youths.

“We are calling upon parents who are made to pay outrageous tuition fees and students who are denied quality education and made to study under hostile environment to rise up for what is just,” he said.

The coordinator also called for the immediate payment of 10 months outstanding promotion arrears of its members at the university.

He, however, urged the two governors to inject funds into the University to resuscitate the dilapidated infrastructures in the university.

“The university owes members of staff 10 months’ salary and promotion arrears from 2013 to 2017.

“There is no evidence of any infrastructure development on the LAUTECH campus and yet the students are made to pay outrageous tuition fees.

“The union attributes the crisis in LAUTECH to the joint ownership of the university by the two states and the refusal by their governments to cede the university to only one state,” he said.

The coordinator called on the Federal Government and well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the university authority to immediately address the lingering issues for peace and tranquility in the institution.