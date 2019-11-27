<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has met with Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) enrolment.

ASUU had rejected a Federal Government’s directive mandating workers at its universities and colleges of education to enrol into IPPIS before Dec. 7.

ASUU National President Prof Biodun Ogunyemi speaking on meeting with Lawan, said, ASUU and the senate agreed the union should complete its payroll model if it would not use the one designed by the Federal Government.

Ogunyemi in a series of posts on the ASUU official Twitter page insisting on resistance to IPPIS added that IPPIS would return universities to the military era.

The post read: “Despite the readiness of other unions such as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) to key into the government payroll system, IPPIS officials from Abuja did not show up.

“We agreed that we should continue what we have done; the alternative is what we are working on. We showed them the alternative and, hopefully, they would see reasons and it would be accepted.

“IPPIS would return universities to the military era, which was characterized by the use of force. The University Miscellaneous Provisional Amendment Act of 2003 (also called the Universities Autonomy Act No. 1, 2007) was enacted to liberate the universities from the bureaucracy of the civil service and to enable the council to exercise its powers and functions without undue external interference or influence.”