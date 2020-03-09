<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commenced nationwide mobilisation of its members for a strike action if the federal government withholds the February salary of their members who refused to enroll on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU had rejected IPPIS and proposed University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) while the union is holding emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Enugu to finalise strategies on how to implement the looming industrial action.

The planned withdrawal of their services followed a threat by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, that university lecturers who refused to enroll on the IPPIS would not be paid February salary.





The minister, who spoke at the opening of the 2020 Management Retreat for Treasury Directors of Finance and Directors of Internal Audit in Kano on Thursday said that 55 per cent of the varsity teachers’ have so far been enrolled.

However, ASUU acknowledged that their members have not been paid their salaries for February, pointing out that the development was not peculiar to ASUU members.

They disclosed that both academic staff and non-academic staff, including those that enrolled on IPPIS have not been paid.

The union leaders said they have mobilised their members for “no pay, no work” action if the federal government pays other university workers and withhold the salaries of ASUU members.