Chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Deji Omole, at the weekend declared that the President Muhammudu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government has demonstrated that it lacked the capacity and political will to protect lives of Nigerians.

Omole lamented that the spate of killings in the North–Central region, particularly by herdsmen, showed clearly that the federal government has lost the capacity to enforce laws and protect Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Chairman University of Ibadan Chapter of ASUU further lamented that the body languages of the President and the police has shown the incapacity to arrest, and prosecute the killer herdsmen.

The ASUU boss also kicked against the plan to establish cattle ranches in some states of the federation, saying that 80 percent of cows in the country are owned by the ruling class who have over the years exploited and impoverished the masses.

He declared that the plan to use public fund to establish private ranches for the business of those in government and their cronies should be rejected by Nigerians.

According to him, the sponsored killings perpetrated by the owners of the cows cannot be used to justify the plan by the federal government to use public funds to establish ranches for the private businesses of friends of government and governor – cattle owners across the country.

Omole insisted that public funds must be deployed for the provision of public goods such as quality education, Health, water, power and road for the majority which he said the Buhari government has failed to provide.

The ASUU boss said it was unthinkable that the federal government and their followers were more interested in 2019 elections saying that the security of lives and properties of Nigerians are more vital as most people now live in fear.

He demanded that the killing of over 200 Nigerians in Plateau without security response revealed that Nigerians are now living in a state of nature where live is short, nasty and brutish.

His words: “What Nigerians demand from this government is to provide a safe and secure environment for them and their families. Nowhere is safe in Nigeria. The federal government is showing by the attitudes and behaviours of the president to killings that those killing should be pampered while those being killed should tolerate the killings.

“We demand to see that the rustlers and killer herdsmen are brought to face the wrath of the law. If killings continue, it may be difficult to have 2019 elections which is why the lives of Nigerians are more important than any political ambition of any person. Buhari is breaching the social contract by failing to secure the lives of Nigerians and ensuring the enforcement of laws.

“Are there no laws against tress-pass? What does the law say about murder? Does the law allow private citizens to carry arms without license? Does the law talk about pampering killers and consoling the victims? Injustices will deepen hatred and distrust among Nigerians against Nigerians and against government.”