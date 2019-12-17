<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University Branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, says not even a member of the Union from the University enrolled in the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS.

A former chairman of ASUU in the university, Prof Dennis Aribodor, told newsmen in a private chat that the insinuation that some members had sneaked out to enroll may be true in other universities, but not in Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Aribodor said, “It is not true. Not even one member of our Union in Unizik went to enroll in IPPIS.

“There is no way anyone would have enrolled without us knowing about it. We have internal ways of sanctioning our members who are errant, but in this case, no one, not even one person disobeyed our directive.”

Another member of the Union in Unizik who opted to remain anonymous said the Union in the university selected some members to monitor the enrollment center to detect members who will flout the directive of the Union, and that lecturers were forewarned of the fact that they would be monitored.

The lecturer said that if the leadership of the Union in the school had insisted that no one enrolled, then they may be right.