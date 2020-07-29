



The Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Port Harcourt branch, has accused the Federal Government of fuelling the current secret employment of academic and non-academic workers in the institution.

The union said the Federal Government’s failure to inaugurate a governing council for the institution, despite doing same for 13 other federal universities, was a subtle approval of the secret employment and promotions happening in the university.

The Chairman, ASUU, UNIPORT branch, Dr Austen Sado, stated this on Tuesday while addressing journalists, adding that few individuals within the university system had hijacked the exercise.





Sado added that transparency and equity were jettisoned on the pretext that the government had directed against advertising the process.

He stated, “We are disappointed that the government inaugurated a governing council of 13 universities, but completely left out the constitution of a governing council for the University of Port Harcourt.

“By that neglect or omission, the government has given the impression that she is in support of the violation of due process in the university system.

“We therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a governing council for the University of Port Harcourt.”