The Academic Staff Union of the Universities, ASUU, has fired back at the Federal Government that the intention of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS is to centralises payroll and escape corruption by some elements in government rather than reducing it.

The Union described as mischievous and irresponsible, the allegation of the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, that ASUU’s opposition to the IPPIS was an open endorsement of corruption.

Addressing a press conference, Thursday at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, the coordinator of the Union in Lagos Zone, Olusiji Sowande, said the AGF superintend over the headqurters of corruption and should be busy in cleaning the rots in his office.

The Union maintained that the directive of the federal government violates university autonomy, a breach of ASUU-FGN agreement of 1992, 2001 and 2019; and inadequately captures the peculiarities of Nigerian universities.