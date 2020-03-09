<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, embarked on a two-week warning strike on Monday, the union has said its grouse is not only about enrolment on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS.

Speaking in a chat with newsmen on Monday, the ASUU Chairman, University of Lagos, UNILAG, chapter, Dr Dele Ashiru, said other pressing matters necessitated the declaration of the warning strike.

“We want the government to implement the Memorandum of Action agreed to concerning the 2009 Agreement endorsed by the union and the government. Also, we seek better funding of our universities, the Earned Allowances for university workers is still there. The government promised to mainstream the allowances into our salaries, but that has not been done.





“We are also calling for the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement. The issue of enrolment on the IPPIS is there too. We are reiterating that the IPPIS is a great disservice to university education and the system,” he said.

Asked what would happen after the warning strike, Ashiru explained that the National Executive Committee of the union would meet and assess the situation before deciding on the next line of action.

Meanwhile, our correspondent gathered that no university workers whether academic or non-academic have been paid their February 2020 salary.