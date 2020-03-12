<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities are currently meeting in Abuja.

The meeting is holding at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

While the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige led the government’s team, the lecturers were led by their President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi.





ASUU had on Monday declared a two-week warning strike because of the Federal Government’s inability to pay salaries of lecturers who are not enrolled in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System and the non-implementation of the 2009 agreement, among other issues.