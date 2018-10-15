



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to make its findings on its petition over University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) corruption allegations public without further delay.

ASUU noted with dismay that since December 29, 2016 that it submitted petition against the former Vice Chancellors, Professors I. O. Oloyede and A. G. Ambali, the agency against its mode of operation has maintained inglorious silence to the petition unlike the manner the agency picked up administrators in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNNAB).

In the petition were allegations of pension fraud, financial corruption, nepotism and other serious offences allegedly perpetrated by these actors at the University of Ilorin.

A statement signed by the Ibadan Zone Co-ordinator of the union, Dr. Ade Adejumo, said: “The union is unable to fathom the rationale behind this long silence of your agency over the reported corruption cases at the University of Ilorin.

“Our union is surprised that your agency has not invited the alleged offenders and has not taken any step towards bringing them to justice. Our apprehension is compounded by the fact that, not too long ago, the spokesperson of University of Ilorin, Mr. Kunle Akogun, in a radio programme reported that your agency without recourse to due process has ‘thrown the petition into dust bin.’”

ASUU, therefore, asked the agency to immediately make its findings on these very serious allegations public and bring the affected persons to justice.

According to it, making the findings public “will not only instil public confidence in the operations of your agency but also absolve your agency of double standards and collusion with criminals to suppress justice.”