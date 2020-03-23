The Academic Staff Union of Universities has begun an indefinite strike on Monday.
ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, announced this at a press briefing in its National Secretariat in Abuja.
ASUU had on Monday, March 9, 2020, declared a two-week warning strike because of the Federal Government’s inability to pay salaries of lecturers who are not enrolled in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System and the non-implementation of the 2009 agreement, among other issues.
