ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the assessment in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has begun an indefinite strike on Monday.

ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, announced this at a press briefing in its National Secretariat in Abuja.


ASUU had on Monday, March 9, 2020, declared a two-week warning strike because of the Federal Government’s inability to pay salaries of lecturers who are not enrolled in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System and the non-implementation of the 2009 agreement, among other issues.

