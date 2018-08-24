The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sokoto State Zonal Office, has called on the Osun and Oyo State Governments to as a matter of urgency pay the 10 months salary arrears owed its members at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho or face what the union described as mass action.

LAUTECH is owned by both Osun and Oyo State Governments, but the university, according to ASUU, is facing numerous predicaments ranging from non-release of subventions, non-payment of promotional arrears and lack of constant salary payment by the two state governments.

ASUU therefore admonished the two governments to, without further delay, commence the full implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) endorsed recently on the welfare of its members in the institution and the deplorable condition of the university, among others.

The Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Jamilu Shehu, told journalists in Katsina, on Friday that the union was optimistic that the MoU, if implemented, would address the “rot and decay” currently facing the university.

He said: “ASUU, Sokoto zone strongly condemns inertia on the part of the two states to honourably implement the MoU. The implications for educational standards, excellence and professionalism are gloomy.

“The infrastructure in the university is also in a sorry state, unbefitting of an ivory tower. This quagmire forced the governing council of the university to resort to the only available option of relying on Internal Generated Revenue (IGR).

“This intolerable situation forced the academic staff of the institution to embark on strike that halted academic activities for about 10 months. The strike was called off following the signing of MoU between the two governments and the union but the two state governments have so far not fulfilled the terms of the MoU.”

The Sokoto State Zonal Office of ASUU comprises Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto; Kebbi State University of Science and Technology; Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina; Sokoto State University; and Federal University, Dutsin-Ma.