The Federal Government has told the Academic Staff Union of Universities that it cannot oppose its decision on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, stated this at the budget defence session organised by the Senate Committee on Finance in Abuja, adding that no agency can oppose it.

ASUU had on Monday said the usage of the IPPIS was not going to work for it.

But Ahmed told the finance committee: “The resistance to the IPPIS is misplaced as far as I am concerned because there is no agency of government that must resist it.

“It must be treated with utmost importance.

“The universities and some medical institutions have some peculiarities.

“For instance, a medical officer in the public service can consult in different hospitals, but he should still have one primary point of employment.

“A lecturer, based on the approval given by the Minister, is also allowed to lecture in more than one university.

“That, however, does not mean that he should feature in all the institutions as a staff member.

“At best, there would be special allowances that would be due to them for those extra work.

“The allowances should, however, not be included in the payroll.

“We have been discussing with them and we are arranging peculiar allowances for them too.

“This is to make sure that the extra work they do, according to the limits that is allowed, is provided for in the payroll.

“They have understood now that their concerns would be addressed and they have started working with us.

“As we speak, the Accountant General staff are on the field trying to capture the last batch of the staff into the IPPIS.”

Ahmed said one of the benefits of the IPPIS to the Federal Government was that it had been able to save about N250 billion, adding: “The savings would be more when we integrate the HI component of the IPPIS, which is controlled by the Head of Service.

“It is a record of staff.

“When a worker retires from the service, the system will automatically log him out.

“At the moment, we await instructions before we log out retired workers.

“Some people have retired but they are still on the payroll.

“There are lots of cleaning up that we have to do.

“We have been working with the Head of Service to fast-track that integration.

“It will fish out those who shouldn’t be on payroll

“So far, we have been able to put most Federal Government agencies on the platform.

“It helps us to control those that were not supposed to be on the payroll.”