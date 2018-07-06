The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has said that it will not stand by any of its members caught extorting and demanding sex from students for marks.

Comrade Usman Yusuf-Dutse, National President of the union, stated this at the union’s 91st National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State, on Thursday.

He said: “Victimisation and extortion is an extension of corruption which is a general problem in the country. ASUP will not tolerate such negative acts in the interest of the development of education sector.

“ASUP, as an academic staff union, is totally against demand for sex for marks and other negative acts and we will never support and stand by any member found involved in that act.

“I believe that with the efforts of the union and management of polytechnics, things are controlled to remarkable stage. The issues have been addressed and culprits brought to book to serve as deterrent to others,” he said.

He commended the union’s branch leadership of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, for keying into good policies and projects that had direct bearing on lives of members of the union and called for its sustenance.

The ASUP president also called on the chapters’ leadership to continue to promote good working relationships to improve the standard of education in the country.

Dr. Yusuf Hussaini, the ASUP chairman, Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa chapter, said the NEC meeting was to brainstorm, review developments and decide on the way forward in the sector.

He also called on students to take their studies seriously to excel in life, even as he assured the union members of his readiness to continue to operate an open door policy and initiate good programmes that had direct bearing on their lives.