



The nationwide strike action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has halted academic activities across the over thirty tertiary institutions in Jigawa State.

The ASUP chairman in the state, Badaru Abdulazeez Ibrahim, in a phone interview with newsmen on Sunday said Monday marks the beginning of a strike action that will ensure all that polytechnics down their tools.

Ibrahim said that most of the students have already vacated the schools, stressing that the decision was a last resort to press home their demands to the Federal government.

The union leader said the strike is a fallout of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting the union held earlier in Kaduna where a nine-point demand was made to the federal government for implementation.





He said part of the demand was the implementation of the minimum wage for polytechnics and payments of salary arrears to workers.

He said all attempts to negotiate on the issue have proven unsuccessful, which resulted in a referendum by state chapters that the union should embark on a strike action after the expiration of the ultimatum of April 6.

He said no fewer than 30 tertiary institutions are joining the strike within the zone until the federal government meets their demands.

The ASUP strike is coming on the heels of another action taken by the residents doctors association across the country which has crippled activities in state hospitals.