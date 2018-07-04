The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Wednesday declared its support for a single five-year tenure for Rectors and other principal officers of polytechnics.

According to the union, this will enhance the speedy development of the education sector in the country.

Mr Usman Yusuf Dutse, the National President of ASUP made the position known during the union’s 91st National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

He said that the single term for Rectors and other principal officers would not only promote accountability, but also curtail internal conflicts as a result of 4-year renewable tenure of the management of polytechnics.

According to him, experience has shown that Rectors and principal officers perform well in their first term and when they come for the second, they change completely.

“We are in full support of a five years single tenure of Rectors and principal officers and I believe that the Federal Government will not kick against that,” he said.

He also called for the appointment of Rectors within the polytechnic system, saying it would go a long way in improving the standard of education and welfare of the staff.

Earlier, Dr Yusuf Hussaini, Chairman of ASUP, Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa chapter, said the NEC meeting was to brainstorm, review developments and to decide on the way forward in the sector.

Hussaini commended the acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Alhaji Abdullahi Alhassan Ahmad, for supporting the union toward the holding of their NEC meeting.

The branch chairman also appealed for the appointment of the Rector within the institution in the interest of peace and development of the sector.

Hussaini said that the chapter had built a standard secretariat for the union in the institution in order to promote productivity among its members.

He also said that the union had built a standard restaurant and was planning to develop various ways of improving its revenue.

This, he said, would help to reduce dependence on membership dues for development of the association.

Hussaini reiterated his commitment to embarking on projects and programmes that would have a direct impact on the lives of the union members and students, for the overall development of the institution.