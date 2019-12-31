<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Mr Anderson Ezeibe, has said the union directed its members to enroll in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System because the Federal Government gave the directive to capture their peculiarities through the system.

Ezeibe, in an interview with newsmen, said the union, like its counterpart, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, initially rejected the IPPIS registration before reaching a compromise with the Federal Government.

He said, “The truth of the matter was that even before the university lecturers put up a resistance to IPPIS, we have been resisting it since 2014. But our position has been that there are peculiarities, with respect to the academia, that must be captured.

“We felt it was not in our place to determine for our employers what to pay us, but we have a responsibility to let them know that whichever means they want to use to pay us, they must ensure that our wages are not dissipated. To that extent, we told them that the template they were using for the core civil service does not align with the peculiarities of the academia.

“We kept on demanding for a separate template to be developed to capture our peculiarities, which were identified, particularly as it affects mobility in the sector and the issue of allowances.

“In one of the stakeholders meeting, which we had with them, they set up a specific template and when we saw that what we were talking about, including our retirement age (which is different from what we have in the core civil service) had been captured, we accepted the template and told them to give us a copy of the template so that we can use it as a reference, in case they deviate from it. It was on that basis that we asked our members to enroll in the system.”