The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa branch, has advocated capital punishment for corrupt persons in the country.

The union said this would boost President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war and fast track national development.

Yusuf Hussaini, the branch chairman, made the appeal on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

Mr Hussaini also called for collective efforts among patriotic Nigerians to curb corruption which is affecting the socio-economic development of the country negatively.

He underscored the need for the federal government to adopt strict measures, especially capital punishment, in punishing corrupt Nigerians to serve as deterrent to others.

“In the area of corruption, President Buhari had tried; Nigerians need to support the President in his anti-corruption war in the interest of peace and national development.

“If we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill us; there is the need for collective efforts among Nigerians to kick out corruption due to its negative consequences to the society.

“Government can tackle corruption by applying capital punishment in dealing with corrupt Nigerians to serve as deterrent to others.

“Corruption, among other social evils, has affected the socio-economic development of the country negatively and there is the need for all hands to be on deck to fight the menace in the country,’’ he said.

Mr Hussaini advised Nigerians to do away with sentiments, corruption, injustice and abuse of office, among other social ills, for the overall development of the country.

The ASUP chairman also called on public office holders to ensure accountability, transparency and good governance while discharging their duties for the country to achieve speedy development.

He restated his commitment to continue to initiate good policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state and Nigerians at large.