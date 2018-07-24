Mr Usman Dutse, National President, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has called for reintroduction of dress code in tertiary institutions to check immoral and unethical dressing among female students.

Dutse made the call on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The ASUP president said that some students deliberately dress awkwardly to classes, thereby provoking their male colleagues and lecturers.

“When the issue of dress code was introduced some years ago, it was received with mixed feelings; but actually, this is one of the reasons why dress code should be adopted.

“Dress code will check the excesses of female students in all institutions and will compel them to dress properly at all times to avoid sexual harassment and rape.

“Any form of indecent dressing is a means of instigation; not only to lure their male colleagues, but anybody around and that is why we have many instances of rape and abuses.

“Parents should also advise their children to dress decently and neatly to avoid all this kind of abuses,’’ Dutse said.

He urged students to work hard and study harder to avoid harassment because this thing could only happen when students were looking for ways to cut corners to get good grades and that was the reality.

“Students nowadays are lazy, they are looking for shortcuts to get grades and that is why these things are occurring.

“But, if they can face their books and study hard, I doubt if these things will continue,” he said.