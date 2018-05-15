The Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa Branch of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called for the establishment of a special body to monitor finances in higher institutions in the country.

The chairman of the branch, Dr Yusuf Hussaini, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nasarawa, Nasarawa State on Tuesday.

He said that establishing the body would checkmate the underhand activities of the management of most of the tertiary institutions.

According to him, the body will also help in improving the standard of learning in the institutions by tackling corrupt activities in the institutions.

Hussaini said that many of the institutions were generating a lot of money but that such funds were often stolen by the management of the institutions.

“I want to call on the government to set up a special monitoring body to supervise what is coming in and how the resources are been used.

“There is need to monitor and to ensure that resources are well managed, in order to improve the standard of education in Nigeria,” he said.

The unionist, however, appealed to the federal government to increase budgetary allocations to the education sector to discourage Nigerians from leaving the country to seek education overseas.

According to him, “If government funds education adequately and provides science and other necessary equipment in institutions of learning, people will be encouraged to study at home rather than going overseas.

“I believe that increase in funding of the education sector will help in addressing challenges in our institutions of learning.”

Hussaini stressed the importance of education in the development of the country, pleading with government to create the enabling environment to foster development.

The lecturer also appealed to teachers in tertiary institutions to avoid practices capable of tarnishing their personalities and that of their institutions.