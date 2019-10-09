<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Government College, Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA) says it has so far raised over N60 million to support educational development of the school.

The National President of the Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association GCIOBA, Dr Wale Babalakin, made this known at a news conference on Tuesday, to herald activities to mark the school’s 90th anniversary.

Babalakin, represented by Dr Ademola Majasan, the Chairman of Abuja Branch of GCIOBA, Dr. Majasan, said the Association had set up Education Foundation to develop the school.

He said:“One of the things we have done is to support the Oyo State Government in engaging more teachers to aid acquisition of knowledge.

“We have been able to put pressure on the state government to let us have a say in the running of the school, and I can say here that the former governor was receptive to that.

“We have been able to develop a master plan to support the school moving forward.

“One of the things we have been able to do, to improve the standard of education, is that we have supported the college with teachers.

“You will see that one of the key problems is the dearth of teachers, so as an association, we have been able to do that.

“We are working on the rehabilitation of the road that leads to the school; we are also trying to introduce boarding system in the school.

“We have rebuilt two hostel at an estimated cost of over N200 million.

“For a population of about 1,000 students, the Oyo state government did not have up to 30 teachers, so what we have done on our part, is to engage teachers to support the state government.

“We are paying over 25 teachers to support what the Oyo state government is paying and we are seeing the results in terms of academics.’’

On the admission into Unity Schools, Majasan said the Association was engaging with the school’s governing board to conduct entrance examination to absorb the brilliant students.

He added that the examinations would help the school determine the best students for admission regardless of pressure from outside.

The National President promised that the Association would offer scholarship to less privileged students to aid their educational pursuit to logical end.

Also speaking, Mr Adegbola Faturoti, the Vice Chairman of the Association, Abuja branch, said priority should be given to education for the country to attain its height.

“If we lose the education of our children, then I don’t know where we are going to.

“Take for instance, India with the population of 1.3 billion took their education serious and everyone seeks education in India.

“Priority has to be given to education because of its importance toward national development.’’

One of the alumni of the school, Mr Segun Oguntoyinbo, said the Association had developed a 20-year master plan, including digitisation of the school library, to meet up with 21 century standard.

Newsmen report that the Association will commence a week-long activity from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19 to celebrate its 90 years of existence.