The Daura Emirate Development Association (DEDA) has described the just concluded groundbreaking ceremony of the University of Transportation Daura in Katsina State as a clear manifestation of Federal government’s commitment toward repositioning the nation’s education sector.

DEDA, in a statement by its spokesperson Kabir Yari made available to newsmen in Daura on Friday, described the development as an essential milestone in the history of university education in Nigeria.

The association noted that the initiative would lay solid foundation for nurturing and training the needed human resources that would efficiently and effectively plan, implement, operate and maintain railway in Nigeria.

According to the DEDA, the move would also boost other systems of transportation and infrastructure.

It added that the brilliant idea would reduce the cost of doing business due to better and more efficient transport services as well as facilitate rapid economic development.

The association said the choice of the site of the university in Daura was a well thought idea.

The association noted that Daura was incidentally on the route of the proposed Trans -Haran road which crossed to the neighboring Niger republic.

“The choice of Daura will increase urbanisation and open doors for scholarship,” it said.

DEDA further expressed optimism that the institution would provide opportunities to teeming Nigerians desirous for university education, especially those nursing the idea of making career in special engineering courses.

It noted that the proposed rail line by the Federal government which would reach up to Maradi in Niger republic would boost international economic relationship between Nigeria and her neighbours.

The association said that the proximity of the transportation university to Kano and Katsina International Airports was an added advantage to the institution.

According to it, the facilities can be utilised for practical experiences of students of the university.

The association lauds the efforts of all those who contributed toward establishing the university, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, members of National Assembly and Katsina State Government for allocating spacious land for the project.

Newsmen report that President Buhari recently performed the ground breaking ceremony of the proposed university of transportation in Daura.