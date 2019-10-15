<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Association of the Blind (NAB), Lagos Chapter, has mapped out plans to rectify some sordid challenges threatening members existence especially in terms of basic education.

The Association disclosed this in a media parley on World Sight Day held at their Surulere Secretariat. This was in preparation for the International White Cane and Safety Day which will hold at FAM Hotel, Badagry from October 14th to 15th this year.

The Chairman, Lagos Chapter NAB, Mr. Babatunde Muhammed, said the essence of the two days programme was to discuss solutions to the daily plights of members.

“I won’t say our annual meetings in the past 10 years have been a success so far. But we have recorded a lot of successes. We won’t resolve to any violence but will keep talking,” he added.

Some of its plans for members this year include: distribution of hundreds of white cane to aid movement, dole out hearing aids (HIDS) devices and sign language textbooks, empowering 30 members financially.

With the 2019 theme, ‘The White Cane, My Symbol of Independence’, the Chapter Association is particularly concerned about its members’ welfare.

“We want to help members get the necessary assistance to live better. If their daily needs are there, they won’t feel the impact of their physical challenges,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, some of the challenges listed are basic education for the blind in Lagos state as paramount to their existence and total inclusion of the blind in the society.

They, however, called on the government to put necessary machinery in place to curb loss of sight among more citizens.

“Parents too should pay close attention to their children’s health to prevent loss of sight. We are already blind. We are not bothered about that. But we don’t want more people to go blind,” he decried.

Commending the Association’s efforts was Chairman, Planning Committee State Congress, Mr. Lukman Abolarinwa, who said the association has helped several of such physically challenged persons

“Our Association is not waiting for the government’s help. That is why we will empower 30 members financially to elevate their already small scale businesses,” he enthused.

This empowerment scheme is in tune with the Association’s goal to empower members, promote quality education and good fellowship.