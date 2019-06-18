<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The immediate past deputy governor of Gombe State, Mr. Charles Iliya, has surrendered some luxury vehicles in his possession to the committee constituted by the state governor Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, to recover government property improperly disposed by the past administration of Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

According to the chairman of the committee, the former deputy governor voluntarily surrendered an armoured bulletproof Lexus Jeep and two other luxury vehicles to the committee.

The chairman of the committee, Group Capt Peter Bilal, (rtd) appreciated some individuals including aides of the former governor who also voluntarily surrendered cars, landed properties as well as other machinery in their possession.

The committee had on Saturday, June 15, appealed to former governor Dankwambo, his Aide Decamp (ADC), Principal Permanent Secretary (PPS), his former Commissioner of Finance as well as other political appointees to account for properties allegedly worth billions, illegally disposed of at the end of their stay in office.

“To this end, the former governor has failed to comply with the directive or surrender the expected properties in his possession. The committee had thoroughly investigated the process followed in disposing of the properties in question and realised that due process was not followed,” Bilal said.

The chairman also noted that the properties recovered so far were few compared to the property yet to be recovered. He, however, expressed optimism that more properties would soon be recovered as some high-ranking officials of the immediate past administration were cooperating with the committee.