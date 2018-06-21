The trial of a Chief Superintendent of Customs, Dr. Ibrahim Abdul, for alleged refusal to declare his assets as required by law has been fixed for June 28, 2018 by the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Danladi Yakubu Umar, fixed the trial day on Wednesday following the absence of the customs chief to appear before the tribunal.

The Federal Government had dragged Abdul before CCT for prosecution on the ground that he contravened the the code of conduct for public officers by his refusal to declare his assets.

Although the trial was slated for Wednesday, it could however not go ahead because the defendant was absent in court.

His counsel, Barrister Sadat Liman, pleaded with the Tribunal Chairman for the forgiveness of his client’s failure to appear before the tribunal for trial as required by law, adding that there was a mix-up in the date for the trial, which eventually confused the customs chief.

Although the prosecution counsel, Barrister Kolawole Omotolani, insisted that the customs chief was aware of the hearing date and had no cause to be absent at the tribunal, Umar considered the plea of the defence counsel and put the trial forward till June 28 to enable the defendant appeared for trial.

In a related development, two other civil servants, Mohammed Adamu and Doho Muhammad, who were also billed for trial on charges of non-declaration of assets, were also absent at the tribunal on account of the wrong service of the charges on them.

Justice Umar has, however, fixed September 18, 2018 for the two civil servants to appear before him for their trial.

A statement from the CCT, signed by Bajeh Onono Ni’ima on behalf of the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ibrahim Alhassan, indicated that the tribunal will resume the trial of the customs chief on June 28, 2018.